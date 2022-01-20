Over 28Kg Of Ganja Seized In Sambalpur, Four Held

Sambalpur: Police have seized around 28.5 Kg of Ganja from Khetrajpur railway station and arrested four persons in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Nasim Khan (75), Islam Khan (52), Samim Khan (36) from Bihar, and Saroj Sahu (35) from Angul.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at the railway station and arrested the accused while they were waiting to avail train. The cops have seized contraband packed in a gunny bag, four mobile phones, Rs 4,005, and an auto-rickshaw.

Following this, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway in this regard, police said.