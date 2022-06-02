Over 25 Kids Taken Ill After Eating Mid-Day Meal In Boudh School

Boudh: Over 25 students fell ill after having their mid-day meal in a residential school at Manipur under Harabhanga block in Boudh on Thursday.

Of them, 10 have been referred to the Purunakatak community health centre in critical condition.

The children took ill after eating at Manipur residential model school mess. As their health started deteriorating and they complained of nausea, stomach aches and dizziness, the food was thrown away.

The students were rushed to the local health centre. Later, 10 children shifted to Purunakatak community health centre. Doctors said that those hospitalised are under observation.