Over 25 Injured In Bus-Tanker Collision On NH-26 In Bolangir

Bolangir: Over 25 passengers were injured after a road mishap occurred near Heerapur square on Bolangir-Bargarh National Highway 26 on Friday night.

According to reports, around 29 people were injured after a private bus named Kumudini collided with a tanker on Bolangir-Bargarh National Highway 26.

All the injured were taken to Loisingha hospital for treatment, however, five of them were later shifted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir after their condition deteriorated.