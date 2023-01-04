Over 25 Hurt As Bus Overturns On Cuttack-Chandbali Road

Cuttack: At least 27 passengers sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling overturned on Cuttack-Chandbali road near Chhapolia here on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident occurred following a collision with a hyva truck. As a result, the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels and the vehicle skidded off the road.

Soon the passerby rushed to the spot and rescued the trapped passengers to a nearby hospital.

More details awaited.