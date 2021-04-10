Over 24 million school children on the verge of dropout due to pandemic

New Delhi: Over 24 million school children are at risk of dropping out of school due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to United Nations.

India too could see many children from poor households never go back to school. The pandemic has deprived many of their livelihood. The most vulnerable section of our society is the low income households.

As the teachers in most schools had to undergo salary cuts or given no salary for over an year, little is expected from them when their livelihood is in peril. The situation has come to such a pass that a number of parents have not been able to pay the school fees due to no income.

The current trend of going online has also dealt a heavy blow to the low income parents who could not afford smart phones and other electronic gadgets for their wards.