Over 230 killed in Bangladesh since Sheikh Hasina’s ouster

Dhaka: Since Monday, violence in Bangladesh has resulted in at least 232 fatalities, following the resignation and flight to India of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid nationwide protests, as reported by Prothom Alo on Thursday.

This surge in deaths, occurring within just three days, brings the total number of casualties since mid-July to over 500. The unrest began on July 16 when Dhaka University student activists were assaulted by Awami League supporters for protesting a controversial government job quota system, which included a provision reserving 30% of positions for war heroes’ families.

The country’s highest court eliminated most of these quotas on July 21, aiming to calm the unrest. Nonetheless, violence flared again over the weekend with new clashes as protesters embarked on a ‘Long March to Dhaka’ to demand a public apology from Hasina for the violence that has claimed over 150 lives since mid-July.

According to local reports, approximately 328 individuals have been killed between July 16 and August 4, with about 100 deaths occurring on Sunday alone, the eve of the government’s collapse, totalling around 560 deaths in the last 23 days. Additionally, there have been attacks targeting Hindus. Following Hasina’s departure, 29 members of the Awami League and their families were reportedly killed.

Amidst the crisis, two Awami League leaders were detained while trying to escape through the Darshana ICP checkpoint. Today, an interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to be sworn in at approximately 8 pm local time.