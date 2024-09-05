Rayagada: The Excise officials seized over 22 kg of ganja near the railway station in Rayagada district and arrested one person in this connection.

The peddler has been identified as Digbijay Maharana of Phiringia area in Kandhamal district.

Based on intelligence, the team of cops under the direction of the Superintendent of Excise Santosh Kumar Dhal, conducted patrolling near the railway station. While checking, they seized about 22.29 Kg of contraband from the bags of the suspected person. The accused revealed that he was smuggling the ganja to Delhi. The estimated cost of the contraband is over Rs 2 lakh 22 thousand.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered in the police station against the accused. The peddler has been forwarded to the court. During the raid, OIC Sanjay Kumar Pradhan, ASI Rashi Nayak, Constable Melka Kumari, Amar Dalei, Sandip Patra, Kishore Bidika and G. Dharmarao were present.