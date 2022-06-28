Over 22 Injured As Bus Carrying College Students From Ranchi Overturns In Sikkim

Gangtok: A bus carrying 22 college students from Ranchi overturned in Sikkim’s capital city Gangtok. Reportedly, the students with some minor injuries have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

According to reports, the students, all from St. Xavier’s college in Jharkhand’s Ranchi, had reportedly gone to Gangtok on an educational trip. The accident took place when they were en route to Siliguri.

“It has just been received that a bus carrying the children of St. Xavier’s College Ranchi on an educational tour to Gangtok met with an accident near Rani Pul, near Gangtok. I have spoken to the Chief Minister of Sikkim@PSTamangGolayji. Arrangements are being made for proper treatment of the children,’ said Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

“I have instructed the RC to be ready to air lift the children as well. At present, due to the local bad weather, we are not able to air lift the children, so arrangements have been made for proper treatment there,” he added.