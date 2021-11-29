Over 2,17,000 Flights Operated Under Vande Bharat Mission: Civil Aviation Ministry

New Delhi: The Minister of State in the Ministry Of Civil Aviation Gen. Dr. V. K. Singh in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Monday informed that more than 2,17,000 flights operated under Vande Bharat Mission this year.

“During the global Covid-19 pandemic, the Government of India has undertaken the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indian nationals and also to facilitate travel of passengers between India and various parts of the world,” MoS V. K. Singh said.

“As on 31.10.2021, more than 2,17,000 flights have been operated under Vande Bharat Mission and over 1.83 crore passengers have been facilitated. State-wise distribution of inbound and outbound passengers may be seen at Annexure-A,” he said.

“The operations under Vande Bharat Mission were commercial operations by the airlines and air fares were paid by passengers. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has not provided any subsidy/grant for the Vande Bharat Mission,” he added.