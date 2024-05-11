Over 200 People Killed in Afghanistan Flash Floods

New Delhi: At least 200 people killed in northern Afghanistan due to heavy Flash floods and many others missing, according to the United Nations statement on Saturday.

The heavy rains on Friday caused a massive flood in Baghlan province that killed more than 200 people and destroyed or damaged thousands of homes, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) reported to AFP.

In the district of Baghlani Jadid alone 1,500 homes are destroyed and more than 100 people have died, an IOM emergency response lead said citing figures from the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority. Taliban government officials reported 62 fatalities as of Friday night.

A spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Saturday said, “Hundreds of our fellow citizens have unfortunately lost their lives due to the devastating floods.” While the exact numbers of casualties have not been specified, he informed AFP.

Flash flooding affected multiple provinces across Afghanistan, killing 20 people in northern Takhar province on Saturday. Similarly, the northeastern province of Badakhshan, the central province of Ghor, and the western province of Heart faced severe destruction for the heavy rains on Friday, said the officials.

Emergency personnel have been deployed in the affected areas and are working to rescue injured and stranded individuals, said the defence ministry.

In recent times, Afghanistan has grappled with a severe economic crisis, a series of natural calamities, and ongoing conflict, including disputes with its neighbouring country, Pakistan. The country ranked among the world’s poorest to handle the impacts of climate change. This year’s damp conditions, partly attributed to the El Nino effect, have increased the risk of flood. This vulnerability is worsened by a relatively dry winter, which has reduced the soil’s capacity to soak up rainwater.