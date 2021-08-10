Over 200 Arrested In Saudi Anti-Corruption Crackdown

Dubai: As many as 207 employees across multiple ministries, including the interior and defense ministries of Saudia Arabia to be arrested by an anti-corruption body empowered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The kingdom’s National Anti-Corruption Commission, known as “Nazaha”, announced the arrests late on Monday. Those detained were not named and it was unclear when the arrests were made.

The commission said more than 460 people were investigated in this latest round, and that as a result, 207 Saudi citizens and residents were detained on allegations of corruption, abuse of authority, and fraud.

Those accused will be referred to prosecution, the commission said. They hail from the national guard and a range of ministries, including defence, interior and health, and justice, among others. Saudi nationals have long complained of rampant corruption and misuse of public funds.