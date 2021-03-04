Over 20 Passengers Injured As Bus Overturns In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Over 20 persons were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned at Satkosia ghat road in Keonjhar district today.

As per reports, the ill-fated vehicle was en route to Bhubaneswar from Karanjia, carrying more than 40 passengers when the driver lost control over the wheels near Satkosia ghat area on Anandpur-Karanjia road. Consequently, the vehicle turned turtle.

On intimation, police reached the spot along with the fire tenders and rescued the passengers. The injured persons were immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH). Reportedly, the health condition of nearly six injured persons is stated to be critical.