Over 20 Migrant Labourers Hurt As Bus Overturns In Kalahandi

Koksara: Over 20 migrant labourers sustained critical injuries after the bus they were travelling in overturned in Kalahandi district on Sunday evening.

According to sources, the bus carrying around 30 people, including women and children, was en route to Hyderabad from Deobhog of Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, the driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle overturned on the Biju Expressway near Badakenduguda under Koksara block of the district.

Following the incident, more than 20 labourers sustained injuries.

On being informed, the police and Fire Service personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured. With the help of locals, the injured were admitted to the Koksara hospital.

Later, the critical were shifted to the Bhawanipatna hospital.