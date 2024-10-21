Gajapati: Over 20 passengers sustained injuries in a series of accidents at Ramgarh ghat under Mohana police limits in Gajapati district on Monday.

As per reports, the bus collided with another bus, which had broken down on the ghat, and a pickup van before veering off the ghat. As a result, more than 20 passengers from the bus that collided with the other bus and the pickup van were injured.

The injured persons were rescued and rushed to the hospital. Six of the critically injured were transferred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital as their conditions worsened.

