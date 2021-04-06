Over 20 Injured As Pickup Van Overturned In Ganjam

Ganjam: Over 20 persons were injured as a pick-up van they were travelling in overturned at Bankeswar ghati near Digapahandi in Ganjam district today.

Reportedly, the incident took place while the vehicle was heading towards Nijabankeswari temple when the driver lost control over the wheels following which it turned turtle. Consequently, over 20 persons sustained grievous injuries while two others said to be critical.

On being informed, the fire tenders reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured persons were admitted to Digapahandi hospital.