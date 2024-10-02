Koraput: Over 20 persons sustained injuries after a passenger bus collided head-on with a wood-laden truck on National Highway-326 on Laxmipur-Dumuripadar road in Koraput district on Wednesday morning.

As per reports, the mishap occurred when the passenger bus was on its way from Rayagada to Jeypore in Koraput. On the National Highway, it collided with a wood-laden truck. The injured persons were rescued and taken to various hospitals within the district.

On being informed, fire service personnel hurried to the scene to assist the injured. Local police arrived shortly thereafter and initiated an investigation into the incident.