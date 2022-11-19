Over 20 Injured After Bus Carrying Sabarimala Pilgrims From Ap Overturns In Pathanamthitta

Andhra Pradesh: Around 20 persons were injured after a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh met with an accident and overturned near Laha in this district on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident occured while a bus carrying devotees from Andhra Pradesh lost control and overturned while returning to the state after visiting Sabarimala.

The seriously injured were admitted to Pathanamthitta General Hospital and the rest are being treated at Rani Perunad Hospital. Kerala Health Minister Veena George visited the accident site. It is suggested to provide better treatment to the injured.

More details are awaited.