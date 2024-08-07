Over 20 bodies of Sheikh Hasina’s party members found amid violent protests

Dhaka: Amid unrest in Bangladesh, 29 bodies, including 20 Awami League leaders, were found. Following Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and departure on Monday, widespread violence erupted. At least 21 people died in Satkhira and Comilla mob attacks. Arson incidents were reported across multiple cities.

These deaths follow the resignation of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her departure from the country on Monday, the Dhaka Tribune reported.