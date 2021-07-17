Over 2 Quintals Of Ganja Seized From Car In Bargarh, 4 Held

Bargarh: Police have seized a huge cache of ganja from a car at Sohela block chhak in Bargarh district and arrested four persons in this connection.

As per reports, a police team led by Sohela PS IIC intercepted the vehicle at Sohela block chakk. Following a thorough search, police found around 233kg of ganja packed in gunny bags and seized them.

During the raid, a mobile phone, cash, and two four-wheelers, used in the smuggling contraband, have been seized, Bargarh SP Rahul Jain informed.

As per the preliminary investigation, it is learned that the contraband was being smuggled to Chhattisgarh from Odisha, the police official added.