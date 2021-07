Cuttack: Police here on Thursday seized over 2 kg gold which was allegedly being sold evading GST levy, informed Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh.

Acting on reliable inputs, Malgodown PS intercepted three persons and recovered 2 kg 29 gm gold ornaments from their possession.

The accused had transported the valuables from Amritsar to Cuttack evading GST of over Rs 3 lakh, said the senior official.