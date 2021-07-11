COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Over 2.8K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,824 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 398 from Cuttack
  • 396 from Khordha
  • 245 from Baleswar
  • 202 from Mayurbhanj
  • 190 from Jajapur
  • 154 from Kendrapara
  • 144 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 141 from Bhadrak
  • 126 from Puri
  • 106 from Nayagarh
  • 101 from Keonjhar
  • 82 from Dhenkanal
  • 69 from Malkangiri
  • 61 from Sundargarh
  • 58 from Koraput
  • 52 from Anugul
  • 45 from Rayagada
  • 24 from Kalahandi
  • 23 from Kandhamal
  • 22 from Sambalpur
  • 20 from Ganjam
  • 19 from Nabarangpur
  • 18 from Bargarh
  • 13 from Sonepur
  • 11 from Gajapati
  • 9 from Boudh
  • 9 from Nuapada
  • 6 from Bolangir
  • 6 from Jharsuguda
  • 5 from Deogarh
  • 69 from State Pool

With another 2,824 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,12,463, said the H & FW Dept.

