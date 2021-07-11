Over 2.8K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,824 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 398 from Cuttack
- 396 from Khordha
- 245 from Baleswar
- 202 from Mayurbhanj
- 190 from Jajapur
- 154 from Kendrapara
- 144 from Jagatsinghpur
- 141 from Bhadrak
- 126 from Puri
- 106 from Nayagarh
- 101 from Keonjhar
- 82 from Dhenkanal
- 69 from Malkangiri
- 61 from Sundargarh
- 58 from Koraput
- 52 from Anugul
- 45 from Rayagada
- 24 from Kalahandi
- 23 from Kandhamal
- 22 from Sambalpur
- 20 from Ganjam
- 19 from Nabarangpur
- 18 from Bargarh
- 13 from Sonepur
- 11 from Gajapati
- 9 from Boudh
- 9 from Nuapada
- 6 from Bolangir
- 6 from Jharsuguda
- 5 from Deogarh
- 69 from State Pool
With another 2,824 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,12,463, said the H & FW Dept.