Over 2.8K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,824 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

398 from Cuttack

396 from Khordha

245 from Baleswar

202 from Mayurbhanj

190 from Jajapur

154 from Kendrapara

144 from Jagatsinghpur

141 from Bhadrak

126 from Puri

106 from Nayagarh

101 from Keonjhar

82 from Dhenkanal

69 from Malkangiri

61 from Sundargarh

58 from Koraput

52 from Anugul

45 from Rayagada

24 from Kalahandi

23 from Kandhamal

22 from Sambalpur

20 from Ganjam

19 from Nabarangpur

18 from Bargarh

13 from Sonepur

11 from Gajapati

9 from Boudh

9 from Nuapada

6 from Bolangir

6 from Jharsuguda

5 from Deogarh

69 from State Pool

With another 2,824 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,12,463, said the H & FW Dept.