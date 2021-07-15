Over 2.5K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,563 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

418 from Cuttack

392 from Khordha

251 from Jajapur

169 from Puri

167 from Kendrapara

148 from Mayurbhanj

147 from Baleswar

118 from Bhadrak

108 from Jagatsinghpur

94 from Keonjhar

80 from Dhenkanal

67 from Anugul

53 from Nayagarh

38 from Malkangiri

29 from Koraput

25 from Rayagada

22 from Sundargarh

21 from Boudh

21 from Nabarangpur

21 from Sambalpur

19 from Kandhamal

15 from Sonepur

12 from Bargarh

10 from Jharsuguda

9 from Ganjam

8 from Gajapati

8 from Nuapada

7 from Deogarh

6 from Kalahandi

4 from Bolangir

76 from State Pool

With another 2,563 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,23,209, said the H & FW Dept.