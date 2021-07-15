Over 2.5K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,563 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 418 from Cuttack
- 392 from Khordha
- 251 from Jajapur
- 169 from Puri
- 167 from Kendrapara
- 148 from Mayurbhanj
- 147 from Baleswar
- 118 from Bhadrak
- 108 from Jagatsinghpur
- 94 from Keonjhar
- 80 from Dhenkanal
- 67 from Anugul
- 53 from Nayagarh
- 38 from Malkangiri
- 29 from Koraput
- 25 from Rayagada
- 22 from Sundargarh
- 21 from Boudh
- 21 from Nabarangpur
- 21 from Sambalpur
- 19 from Kandhamal
- 15 from Sonepur
- 12 from Bargarh
- 10 from Jharsuguda
- 9 from Ganjam
- 8 from Gajapati
- 8 from Nuapada
- 7 from Deogarh
- 6 from Kalahandi
- 4 from Bolangir
- 76 from State Pool
With another 2,563 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,23,209, said the H & FW Dept.