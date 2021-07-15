COVID-19 patients
Recovery Update
Over 2.5K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,563 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 418 from Cuttack
  • 392 from Khordha
  • 251 from Jajapur
  • 169 from Puri
  • 167 from Kendrapara
  • 148 from Mayurbhanj
  • 147 from Baleswar
  • 118 from Bhadrak
  • 108 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 94 from Keonjhar
  • 80 from Dhenkanal
  • 67 from Anugul
  • 53 from Nayagarh
  • 38 from Malkangiri
  • 29 from Koraput
  • 25 from Rayagada
  • 22 from Sundargarh
  • 21 from Boudh
  • 21 from Nabarangpur
  • 21 from Sambalpur
  • 19 from Kandhamal
  • 15 from Sonepur
  • 12 from Bargarh
  • 10 from Jharsuguda
  • 9 from Ganjam
  • 8 from Gajapati
  • 8 from Nuapada
  • 7 from Deogarh
  • 6 from Kalahandi
  • 4 from Bolangir
  • 76 from State Pool

With another 2,563 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,23,209, said the H & FW Dept.

