Over 2.5 Quintals Of Ganja Seized In Bodh

Boudh: Boudh police has seized over 2.5 quintals of Ganja at Tikarpada village under Kanatamal police limits in the district on Saturday.

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made so far and a case has been registered at Kantamal Police Station in this connection for necessary legal action.

According to police, on the basis of intelligence input, a raid was conducted at Tikarpada village and seized a total of 253 kg of drugs.

“The accused persons managed to escape from the spot; however the drug peddlers have been identified and will be arrested soon,” a police official said.

“Since 2020, STF in the special drive against narcotic drugs has seized more than 38 Kg of Brown Sugar/Heroin and more than 86 quintals 81 kg (86.81) of Marijuana and arrested more than 100 drug dealers/peddlers,” the official added.