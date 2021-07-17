COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Over 2.4K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,400 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 410 from Cuttack
  • 399 from Khordha
  • 196 from Kendrapara
  • 164 from Baleswar
  • 129 from Puri
  • 109 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 100 from Mayurbhanj
  • 99 from Jajapur
  • 94 from Bhadrak
  • 85 from Anugul
  • 85 from Nayagarh
  • 83 from Keonjhar
  • 71 from Dhenkanal
  • 50 from Malkangiri
  • 46 from Sundargarh
  • 45 from Koraput
  • 33 from Rayagada
  • 21 from Sambalpur
  • 19 from Boudh
  • 16 from Nabarangpur
  • 15 from Kandhamal
  • 13 from Bargarh
  • 10 from Bolangir
  • 9 from Kalahandi
  • 7 from Jharsuguda
  • 6 from Sonepur
  • 5 from Deogarh
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Gajapati
  • 77 from State Pool

With another 2,400 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,27,926, said the H & FW Dept.

Breaking