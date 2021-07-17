Over 2.4K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,400 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 410 from Cuttack
- 399 from Khordha
- 196 from Kendrapara
- 164 from Baleswar
- 129 from Puri
- 109 from Jagatsinghpur
- 100 from Mayurbhanj
- 99 from Jajapur
- 94 from Bhadrak
- 85 from Anugul
- 85 from Nayagarh
- 83 from Keonjhar
- 71 from Dhenkanal
- 50 from Malkangiri
- 46 from Sundargarh
- 45 from Koraput
- 33 from Rayagada
- 21 from Sambalpur
- 19 from Boudh
- 16 from Nabarangpur
- 15 from Kandhamal
- 13 from Bargarh
- 10 from Bolangir
- 9 from Kalahandi
- 7 from Jharsuguda
- 6 from Sonepur
- 5 from Deogarh
- 3 from Ganjam
- 1 from Gajapati
- 77 from State Pool
With another 2,400 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,27,926, said the H & FW Dept.