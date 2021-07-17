Over 2.4K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,400 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

410 from Cuttack

399 from Khordha

196 from Kendrapara

164 from Baleswar

129 from Puri

109 from Jagatsinghpur

100 from Mayurbhanj

99 from Jajapur

94 from Bhadrak

85 from Anugul

85 from Nayagarh

83 from Keonjhar

71 from Dhenkanal

50 from Malkangiri

46 from Sundargarh

45 from Koraput

33 from Rayagada

21 from Sambalpur

19 from Boudh

16 from Nabarangpur

15 from Kandhamal

13 from Bargarh

10 from Bolangir

9 from Kalahandi

7 from Jharsuguda

6 from Sonepur

5 from Deogarh

3 from Ganjam

1 from Gajapati

77 from State Pool

With another 2,400 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,27,926, said the H & FW Dept.