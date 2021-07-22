COVID-19 Patients
COVID Update.
Over 2.2K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,210 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 484 from Khordha
  • 318 from Cuttack
  • 173 from Baleswar
  • 131 from Kendrapara
  • 127 from Puri
  • 112 from Mayurbhanj
  • 98 from Bhadrak
  • 94 from Sundargarh
  • 92 from Jajapur
  • 88 from Anugul
  • 80 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 63 from Nayagarh
  • 44 from Dhenkanal
  • 30 from Keonjhar
  • 28 from Malkangiri
  • 25 from Kandhamal
  • 22 from Rayagada
  • 19 from Sambalpur
  • 17 from Bolangir
  • 17 from Koraput
  • 13 from Gajapati
  • 10 from Boudh
  • 10 from Ganjam
  • 10 from Nabarangpur
  • 8 from Sonepur
  • 7 from Jharsuguda
  • 6 from Kalahandi
  • 5 from Bargarh
  • 3 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Nuapada
  • 75 from State Pool

With another 2,210 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,39,160, said the H & FW Dept.

