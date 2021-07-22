Over 2.2K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,210 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

484 from Khordha

318 from Cuttack

173 from Baleswar

131 from Kendrapara

127 from Puri

112 from Mayurbhanj

98 from Bhadrak

94 from Sundargarh

92 from Jajapur

88 from Anugul

80 from Jagatsinghpur

63 from Nayagarh

44 from Dhenkanal

30 from Keonjhar

28 from Malkangiri

25 from Kandhamal

22 from Rayagada

19 from Sambalpur

17 from Bolangir

17 from Koraput

13 from Gajapati

10 from Boudh

10 from Ganjam

10 from Nabarangpur

8 from Sonepur

7 from Jharsuguda

6 from Kalahandi

5 from Bargarh

3 from Deogarh

1 from Nuapada

75 from State Pool

With another 2,210 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,39,160, said the H & FW Dept.