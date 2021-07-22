Over 2.2K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,210 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 484 from Khordha
- 318 from Cuttack
- 173 from Baleswar
- 131 from Kendrapara
- 127 from Puri
- 112 from Mayurbhanj
- 98 from Bhadrak
- 94 from Sundargarh
- 92 from Jajapur
- 88 from Anugul
- 80 from Jagatsinghpur
- 63 from Nayagarh
- 44 from Dhenkanal
- 30 from Keonjhar
- 28 from Malkangiri
- 25 from Kandhamal
- 22 from Rayagada
- 19 from Sambalpur
- 17 from Bolangir
- 17 from Koraput
- 13 from Gajapati
- 10 from Boudh
- 10 from Ganjam
- 10 from Nabarangpur
- 8 from Sonepur
- 7 from Jharsuguda
- 6 from Kalahandi
- 5 from Bargarh
- 3 from Deogarh
- 1 from Nuapada
- 75 from State Pool
With another 2,210 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,39,160, said the H & FW Dept.