Over 2.2K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,204 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 489 from Khordha
- 330 from Cuttack
- 223 from Jajapur
- 176 from Baleswar
- 120 from Jagatsinghpur
- 97 from Mayurbhanj
- 83 from Puri
- 74 from Anugul
- 74 from Bhadrak
- 59 from Nayagarh
- 50 from Kendrapara
- 45 from Sundargarh
- 43 from Dhenkanal
- 32 from Malkangiri
- 27 from Keonjhar
- 24 from Sambalpur
- 19 from Nabarangpur
- 18 from Rayagada
- 17 from Bolangir
- 16 from Boudh
- 15 from Bargarh
- 13 from Kalahandi
- 12 from Kandhamal
- 12 from Koraput
- 11 from Sonepur
- 10 from Ganjam
- 10 from Jharsuguda
- 6 from Nuapada
- 5 from Gajapati
- 1 from Deogarh
- 93 from State Pool
With another 2,204 COVID-19 patients being discharged, today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,47,381, said the H & FW Dept.