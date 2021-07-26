Over 2.2K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,204 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

489 from Khordha

330 from Cuttack

223 from Jajapur

176 from Baleswar

120 from Jagatsinghpur

97 from Mayurbhanj

83 from Puri

74 from Anugul

74 from Bhadrak

59 from Nayagarh

50 from Kendrapara

45 from Sundargarh

43 from Dhenkanal

32 from Malkangiri

27 from Keonjhar

24 from Sambalpur

19 from Nabarangpur

18 from Rayagada

17 from Bolangir

16 from Boudh

15 from Bargarh

13 from Kalahandi

12 from Kandhamal

12 from Koraput

11 from Sonepur

10 from Ganjam

10 from Jharsuguda

6 from Nuapada

5 from Gajapati

1 from Deogarh

93 from State Pool

With another 2,204 COVID-19 patients being discharged, today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,47,381, said the H & FW Dept.