COVID-19 Patients
COVID Update.
Top NewsBreakingState

Over 2.2K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

By PragativadiNews 5 0

Bhubaneswar: Another 2,204 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 489 from Khordha
  • 330 from Cuttack
  • 223 from Jajapur
  • 176 from Baleswar
  • 120 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 97 from Mayurbhanj
  • 83 from Puri
  • 74 from Anugul
  • 74 from Bhadrak
  • 59 from Nayagarh
  • 50 from Kendrapara
  • 45 from Sundargarh
  • 43 from Dhenkanal
  • 32 from Malkangiri
  • 27 from Keonjhar
  • 24 from Sambalpur
  • 19 from Nabarangpur
  • 18 from Rayagada
  • 17 from Bolangir
  • 16 from Boudh
  • 15 from Bargarh
  • 13 from Kalahandi
  • 12 from Kandhamal
  • 12 from Koraput
  • 11 from Sonepur
  • 10 from Ganjam
  • 10 from Jharsuguda
  • 6 from Nuapada
  • 5 from Gajapati
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 93 from State Pool

With another 2,204 COVID-19 patients being discharged, today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,47,381, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 6806 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Breaking