Over 2.25 Lakh People Affected As Flood Situation In Assam Grim

Guwahati: With over 2.25 lakh people from 15 districts affected on Saturday, the flood situation in Assam took a turn for the worse.

Following incessant rains in Assam and some parts of Arunachal Pradesh over the past few days, the water level of the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries have risen.

The rivers are flowing above the ‘danger level’ mark in many places.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 2.25 lakh people of 15 districts Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tinsukia — have been affected by these floods.

Over 91,000 people are affected in Lakhimpur district followed by 47,000 people in Majuli, 32,000 people in Dhemaji, 12,000 people in Bongaigaon, 11,000 people in Dibrugarh, 9,000 people in Tinsukia and 7,000 people in Chirang district.

On Saturday, the state disaster response force teams rescued many flood-affected people from Jonai area in Dhemaji district.