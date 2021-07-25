Over 2.1K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2108 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 432 from Khordha
- 332 from Cuttack
- 168 from Baleswar
- 150 from Jajapur
- 96 from Jagatsinghpur
- 95 from Kendrapara
- 89 from Mayurbhanj
- 89 from Puri
- 71 from Anugul
- 64 from Bhadrak
- 61 from Nayagarh
- 61 from Sundargarh
- 55 from Dhenkanal
- 41 from Sambalpur
- 32 from Koraput
- 30 from Rayagada
- 27 from Keonjhar
- 19 from Nabarangpur
- 16 from Malkangiri
- 15 from Bargarh
- 15 from Gajapati
- 12 from Boudh
- 12 from Kalahandi
- 10 from Jharsuguda
- 9 from Sonepur
- 8 from Kandhamal
- 7 from Ganjam
- 4 from Nuapada
- 3 from Bolangir
- 85 from State Pool
With another 2,108 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,45,177, said the H & FW Dept.