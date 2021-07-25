COVID-19 Patients
COVID Update.
Over 2.1K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2108 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 432 from Khordha
  • 332 from Cuttack
  • 168 from Baleswar
  • 150 from Jajapur
  • 96 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 95 from Kendrapara
  • 89 from Mayurbhanj
  • 89 from Puri
  • 71 from Anugul
  • 64 from Bhadrak
  • 61 from Nayagarh
  • 61 from Sundargarh
  • 55 from Dhenkanal
  • 41 from Sambalpur
  • 32 from Koraput
  • 30 from Rayagada
  • 27 from Keonjhar
  • 19 from Nabarangpur
  • 16 from Malkangiri
  • 15 from Bargarh
  • 15 from Gajapati
  • 12 from Boudh
  • 12 from Kalahandi
  • 10 from Jharsuguda
  • 9 from Sonepur
  • 8 from Kandhamal
  • 7 from Ganjam
  • 4 from Nuapada
  • 3 from Bolangir
  • 85 from State Pool

With another 2,108 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,45,177, said the H & FW Dept.

