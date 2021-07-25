Over 2.1K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 2108 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

432 from Khordha

332 from Cuttack

168 from Baleswar

150 from Jajapur

96 from Jagatsinghpur

95 from Kendrapara

89 from Mayurbhanj

89 from Puri

71 from Anugul

64 from Bhadrak

61 from Nayagarh

61 from Sundargarh

55 from Dhenkanal

41 from Sambalpur

32 from Koraput

30 from Rayagada

27 from Keonjhar

19 from Nabarangpur

16 from Malkangiri

15 from Bargarh

15 from Gajapati

12 from Boudh

12 from Kalahandi

10 from Jharsuguda

9 from Sonepur

8 from Kandhamal

7 from Ganjam

4 from Nuapada

3 from Bolangir

85 from State Pool

With another 2,108 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,45,177, said the H & FW Dept.