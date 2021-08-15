Over 1K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,043 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 416 from Khordha
- 86 from Cuttack
- 67 from Jajapur
- 58 from Baleswar
- 57 from Jagatsinghpur
- 46 from Puri
- 32 from Mayurbhanj
- 31 from Kendrapara
- 26 from Anugul
- 20 from Bhadrak
- 19 from Sundargarh
- 17 from Kandhamal
- 13 from Rayagada
- 12 from Keonjhar
- 10 from Dhenkanal
- 9 from Nayagarh
- 7 from Nabarangpur
- 6 from Bolangir
- 5 from Ganjam
- 5 from Jharsuguda
- 5 from Koraput
- 5 from Malkangiri
- 3 from Boudh
- 2 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Nuapada
- 84 from State Pool
With another 1,043 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,78,240, said the H & FW Dept.