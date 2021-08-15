Over 1K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,043 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

416 from Khordha

86 from Cuttack

67 from Jajapur

58 from Baleswar

57 from Jagatsinghpur

46 from Puri

32 from Mayurbhanj

31 from Kendrapara

26 from Anugul

20 from Bhadrak

19 from Sundargarh

17 from Kandhamal

13 from Rayagada

12 from Keonjhar

10 from Dhenkanal

9 from Nayagarh

7 from Nabarangpur

6 from Bolangir

5 from Ganjam

5 from Jharsuguda

5 from Koraput

5 from Malkangiri

3 from Boudh

2 from Kalahandi

1 from Bargarh

1 from Nuapada

84 from State Pool

With another 1,043 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,78,240, said the H & FW Dept.