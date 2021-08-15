COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Over 1K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
0 1

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,043 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 416 from Khordha
  • 86 from Cuttack
  • 67 from Jajapur
  • 58 from Baleswar
  • 57 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 46 from Puri
  • 32 from Mayurbhanj
  • 31 from Kendrapara
  • 26 from Anugul
  • 20 from Bhadrak
  • 19 from Sundargarh
  • 17 from Kandhamal
  • 13 from Rayagada
  • 12 from Keonjhar
  • 10 from Dhenkanal
  • 9 from Nayagarh
  • 7 from Nabarangpur
  • 6 from Bolangir
  • 5 from Ganjam
  • 5 from Jharsuguda
  • 5 from Koraput
  • 5 from Malkangiri
  • 3 from Boudh
  • 2 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Nuapada
  • 84 from State Pool

With another 1,043 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,78,240, said the H & FW Dept.

