COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
BreakingStateTop News

Over 1K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
0 8

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,003 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 374 from Khordha
  • 137 from Cuttack
  • 59 from Baleswar
  • 48 from Puri
  • 39 from Kendrapara
  • 33 from Jajapur
  • 30 from Mayurbhanj
  • 29 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 23 from Anugul
  • 23 from Nayagarh
  • 20 from Sambalpur
  • 12 from Keonjhar
  • 10 from Bhadrak
  • 10 from Dhenkanal
  • 9 from Jharsuguda
  • 9 from Rayagada
  • 8 from Kandhamal
  • 8 from Malkangiri
  • 5 from Ganjam
  • 5 from Kalahandi
  • 4 from Bolangir
  • 4 from Gajapati
  • 4 from Nabarangpur
  • 4 from Sundargarh
  • 3 from Bargarh
  • 3 from Koraput
  • 3 from Nuapada
  • 3 from Sonepur
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Boudh
  • 81 from State Pool

With another 1,003 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,82,319, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 7925 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Breaking