Over 1K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,003 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

374 from Khordha

137 from Cuttack

59 from Baleswar

48 from Puri

39 from Kendrapara

33 from Jajapur

30 from Mayurbhanj

29 from Jagatsinghpur

23 from Anugul

23 from Nayagarh

20 from Sambalpur

12 from Keonjhar

10 from Bhadrak

10 from Dhenkanal

9 from Jharsuguda

9 from Rayagada

8 from Kandhamal

8 from Malkangiri

5 from Ganjam

5 from Kalahandi

4 from Bolangir

4 from Gajapati

4 from Nabarangpur

4 from Sundargarh

3 from Bargarh

3 from Koraput

3 from Nuapada

3 from Sonepur

2 from Deogarh

1 from Boudh

81 from State Pool

With another 1,003 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,82,319, said the H & FW Dept.