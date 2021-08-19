Over 1K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,003 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 374 from Khordha
- 137 from Cuttack
- 59 from Baleswar
- 48 from Puri
- 39 from Kendrapara
- 33 from Jajapur
- 30 from Mayurbhanj
- 29 from Jagatsinghpur
- 23 from Anugul
- 23 from Nayagarh
- 20 from Sambalpur
- 12 from Keonjhar
- 10 from Bhadrak
- 10 from Dhenkanal
- 9 from Jharsuguda
- 9 from Rayagada
- 8 from Kandhamal
- 8 from Malkangiri
- 5 from Ganjam
- 5 from Kalahandi
- 4 from Bolangir
- 4 from Gajapati
- 4 from Nabarangpur
- 4 from Sundargarh
- 3 from Bargarh
- 3 from Koraput
- 3 from Nuapada
- 3 from Sonepur
- 2 from Deogarh
- 1 from Boudh
- 81 from State Pool
With another 1,003 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,82,319, said the H & FW Dept.