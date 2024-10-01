Bolangir: Police seized over 18 kg of ganja near Loisingha railway station in Bolangir district and arrested two persons in this connection.

The peddlers have been identified as Praveen Choudhury (20) and Arpit Panik (24). Both hail from Jabalpur district in Madhya Pradesh.

Based on intelligence, the police conducted a raid at the railway station and arrested the accused persons. About 18.115 kg of ganja were seized from two bags. The peddlers have been forwarded to the court. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered in the police station against the accused persons.