Over 17.52 Lakh To Be Administered With Precaution Dose In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 17,52,838 persons will be administered the precaution dose, said Odisha Family Welfare Department Director Bijay Panigrahi today.

The official said that the administration of precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to persons above 60 years of age having comorbidities, healthcare workers and frontline workers have began across the State today.

At present vaccination drive is underway at 3616 session sites, the official added.

According to experts, Delhi and Maharashtra are likely to witness peak by January 15 while Odisha may see a peak after 10 to 15 days, Mohapatra added.

The decision to announce ‘precaution dose’ was taken as the country is in the clutch of the third wave of the covid-19 pandemic. The emergence of a highly transmissible Omicron Variant is also contributing to the surge as cases are rising exponentially.