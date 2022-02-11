Over 169.73 Cr COVID Vaccine Doses Provided To States, UTs

New Delhi: More than 169.73 crore (1,69,73,06,050) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs, according to the Union health ministry.

More than 12.05 Cr (12,05,64,491) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, said the ministry.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.