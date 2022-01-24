Over 162.73 crore COVID-19 vaccine provided so far

New Delhi: More than 162.73 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

More than 13.83 Cr (13,83,03,116) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.