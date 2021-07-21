Over 16.9L Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: For protection from corona, as many as 16 Lakh 58 thousand 860 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered so far in the city.

Over 10,28,375 people have taken the first dose of the vaccine, out of which nearly 6,30,485 people have been administered both the doses at government and private vaccination centres in the city.

As many as 35,755 healthcare workers have taken their first dose while 28968 have administered both doses.

Similarly, taking about the frontline workers, a total of 55,831 have taken the first dose while 45871 were given both the jabs of the vaccine.

Under the 18-44 age bracket, over 5.5 lakh people have been jabbed, including over 2,54,157 people who received the second shot.

Meanwhile, the number of beneficiaries above 45 years who have taken their first dose is over 2.59 lakh, out of which 19.57 lakh have received both doses.

People over 60 categories, at least 13.55 lakh have been given the first shot while 10.55 lakh have received the second shot.