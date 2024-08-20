Over 15 Taken Ill After Consuming Hooch in Ganjam

Ganjam: Over 15 persons were taken ill after consuming ‘spurious’ liquor in the Chikiti block within the K Nuagaon police jurisdiction in Ganjam district late Monday.

Sources indicate that approximately 20 residents of Karbalua village drank country liquor at Moundpur village yesterday evening, and 17 subsequently experienced discomfort and severe vomiting. They were taken to the Chikiti community health centre. Five of them, whose conditions worsened, were transferred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

In response, police and excise department officials have initiated a search operation in the Moundpur, Jainapur, and Karbalua areas.