Bolangir: The Excise Department personnel seized over 13 kg of ganja from the Kantabanji railway station in Bolangir district and arrested two persons in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Sumanta Tandi of Bargarh and Sujit Kumar Thakur of Bihar.

Acting on a tip-off, the team of cops with the help of RPF police seized 13.650 kg of the contraband from the two accused persons from the railway station. They were smuggling the ganja outside the state by train. The peddlers have been forwarded to the court. A case under the NDPS act has been registered against the two accused persons.