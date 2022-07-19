Over 13 Lakh Electric Vehicles In Use In India: Minister

New Delhi: India has a total of 13, 34, 385 Electric Vehicles and 27,81,69,631 non-Electric Vehicles in use, informed the Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar in the Lok Sabha today.

In a written reply, Minister Gurjar said that the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme in 2015 with an aim to reduce dependency on fossil fuel and to address issues of vehicular emissions.

At present, Phase-II of the FAME India Scheme is being implemented for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 01st April, 2019 with total budgetary support of Rs. 10,000 crores, he said.

The Government on 12th May 2021 approved a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the manufacturing of Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) in the country in order to bring down prices of batteries in the country. A drop in battery price will result in cost reduction of electric vehicles.

Electric Vehicles are covered under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Automobiles and Auto Components, which was approved on 15th September 2021 with a budgetary outlay of Rs. 25,938 crores for a period of five years.

GST on electric vehicles has been reduced from 12% to 5%; GST on chargers/ charging stations for electric vehicles has been reduced from 18% to 5%.

Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) announced that battery-operated vehicles will be given green license plates and be exempted from permit requirements.

MoRTH issued a notification advising states to waive road tax on EVs, which in turn will help reduce the initial cost of EVs.