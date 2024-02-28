Over 13 Grams Of Brown Sugar Seized In Bhubaneswar, Woman Peddler Held

Bhubaneswar: Police seized over 13 grams of brown sugar near Jayadev Vatika park under Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday and arrested a woman peddler.

The accused smuggler has been identified as Rina Jena (43), of Tapan Basti, near Mangala mandir, Jagamara under Khandagiri police station in Bhubaneswar.

Acting on a tip-off, the team of cops under Bharatpur police station conducted a raid on the road towards Amri hospital near Jayadev Vatika park and arrested the smuggler. Also, the police seized 13.22 grams of Brown sugar and cash of Rs 87,400 from her possession.

During interrogation, the accused has confessed that, she was smuggling the contraband from Nayagarh to Bhubaneswar. The accused has been forwarded to the court. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered in the police station against the accused.