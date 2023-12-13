Over 1,200 Bottles Of Cough Syrup Seized In Keonjhar, Two Held

Keonjhar: The Excise officials today seized a huge cache of cough syrups in Keonjhar district and arrested two persons involved in this illegal trade.

Based on a tip-off, the officials conducted a raid in Azad Basti near the bus stand area in Keonjhar and arrested the two accused. During the search, about 1,230 bottles of illegal cough syrup bottles were seized.

A case has been registered against the two accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the police station.