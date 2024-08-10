Over 120 Roads Closed in Himachal amid Heavy Rainfall

Himachal: Intense rainfall has poured in regions of Himachal Pradesh, leading to the closure of 128 roads due to landslides and flash floods.

The regional Meteorological Office has issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, with thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas on Saturday, and a ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rain until August 16.

Nahan (Sirmaur) experienced the heaviest downpour, recording 168.3 mm since Friday evening, followed by Sandhole with 106.4 mm, and other areas with significant rainfall. The State Emergency Operation Centre reports that 44 power and 67 water supply schemes have been affected.

The Meteorological department has also indicated a low to moderate risk of flash floods in parts of Mandi, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Kullu districts until Sunday morning. There is a warning for potential damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures, and ‘kutcha’ houses from strong winds and waterlogging.

Officials report over 100 fatalities due to rain-related incidents, with the state incurring losses of approximately Rs 842 crores from June 27 to August 9. The monsoon season, which started on June 1, has seen a rainfall deficit of 28% in the state, with 328.8 mm received against the average of 455.5 mm.