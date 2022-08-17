Over 12 Lakh Cusec Floodwater Flowing Through Mundali

Bhubaneswar: Over 12 lakh cusec of floodwater was still flowing through Mundali barrage over river Mahanadi on Wednesday morning as Hirakud Dam continue to release excess water through 40 sluice gates.

At 6 am today, the reservoir level of Hirakud Dam was 626.56 feet. The inflow was 5.97 lakh cusecs while the outflow was 6.79 lakh cusecs. The peak flow passing through Mundali barrage was 12.01 lakh cusecs while that at Khairmal was 9.57 lakh cusecs.

Flood in Mahanadi river: Here’s the status of Hirakud dam at 6 am today-

Number of gates open – 40

Inflow of water – 597092 cusec

Outflow of water – 679683 cusec

Water level – 626.56 feet