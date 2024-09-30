Ranchi: The closing ceremony of 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2024 was held today at Ranchi, Jharkhand in the august presence of Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Governor, Jharkhand; Smt. Annpurna Devi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development; and other senior officers from the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India and State Govt of Jharkhand.

A film on Poshan Maah demonstrating various mass sensitization initiatives that took place across the country during the month-long celebrations was shown to the audience. This was followed by the Annaprashan Ceremony of Children and God Bharai of Pregnant Women.

This was followed by an inspiring short film “Aao Toden: Kuposhan Chakra” highlighting Jharkhand’s lifecycle approach towards improving the status of nutrition among children, adolescent girls and pregnant and lactating mothers. The key highlight of the event was the virtual inauguration of more than 11 thousand Saksham Anganwadi across 20 States of the country today. A short film showcasing the concept of how Saksham Anganwadis can lead to improved nutrition and Early Childhood Care and Education delivery (ECCE) was also showcased.

Thereafter, there was an online interaction between the Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Governor, Jharkhand, Smt. Annpurna Devi, Union Minister, Women and Child Development, Government of India and Anganwadi Workers of Saksham Anganwadi Centre from Jamui district in Bihar and Rajnandgaon district in Chhattisgarh.

Smt. Annpurna Devi, Union Minister, Women and Child Development in her special Address said, “I am overwhelmed with the wide participation and enthusiasm that all the stakeholders have shown during Poshan Maah. A total of 12.86 Crores sensitization activities at 13.95 Lakhs AWCs were conducted during the Poshan Maah on different nutrition-related themes. In addition to this nutrition-centric Jan Andolan which has played a vital role in sensitizing the entire country, exclusive campaigns on environment sustainability through Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam were held. A total of 86 Lakhs activities related to Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam were conducted during the Poshan Maah”. She also said “Some of the States have organized unique activities during the Maah for sensitization of the beneficiaries and community. In Assam, Adolescent Girls with better Hemoglobin levels were recognized as ‘Hemoglobin Queens‘. This has not only inspired and sensitized the adolescents, but the community at large”. Concluding her special address, she said, “I can foresee the multifarious developments with enhanced velocity through Saksham Anganwadis, which will encourage communities to participate, engage, and own the initiatives of Poshan 2.0 with a mission to make India a Suposhit Rashtra”.

Shri Santosh Gangwar, Governor, Jharkhand, in his Keynote Address, drew the attention of the audience to the importance of convergence and partnerships among all the departments and other stakeholders to build a holistic ecosystem towards malnutrition-free India. Further, stressing the importance of the role of Anganwadi Workers, he mentioned: “I am glad that with the help of these frontline workers, Saksham Anganwadi and concepts like Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi, we are moving towards a strong and self-reliant country”. He further mentioned that we should all promote green vegetables, whole grains and millet in our daily meals.

An exhibition with a variety of stalls focusing on different themes like Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi, ECCE, Palna Grih, Take Home Ration/ Food & Nutrition, Health Camp & Anemia Testing, Child Protection, Self Help Groups, Social Security Schemes and CMAM Protocol was organised at the venue. The third edition of Poshan Dhara Magazine, focusing on key strategies for transforming Jharkhand into a malnutrition-free State was also launched during the event.

During the month-long celebrations in Poshan Maah, more than 12.86 crore sensitization activities around nutrition have been conducted across all 36 States/ UTs. In terms of different themes, dedicated 2.4 crore activities and 2 crore activities have been conducted on anaemia and growth monitoring respectively.

Poshan Maah 2024 celebrates the collective efforts of various stakeholders towards a healthier and nourished India. It not only recognizes the dedication of all participating states but also underscores the vital role of strengthening the grassroots movements through continued Jan Andolans while ensuring better exposure for stakeholders through Saksham Anganwadi Centres.