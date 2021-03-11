Over 10L COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered So Far Across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Odisha has crossed 10 lakh, the Health and Family Welfare Department tweeted informed on Thursday.

“Proud to share that Odisha has administered more than 10 lakh doses of #COVID19 Vaccine successfully to our Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers & Elderly Citizens in a period of 45 Days (16.01.2021 to 10.03.2021, excluding holidays),” tweeted the Health and Family Welfare Department tweeted.

The first five lakh doses were given in 30 days, and the next five lakh in just 15 days, said the Department.

The third phase of vaccination against COVID-19 was launched across the country on March 1 for persons above 60 years and those between 45 and 59 years of age with co-morbidities.

During the first two phases of vaccination, healthcare workers and frontline workers were vaccinated.