Over 100 goats crushed to death by speeding truck

Nayagarh: In a ghastly incident, over 100 goats were crushed to death by a speeding truck in on Odagaon-Bahadajhola road in Nayagarh district.

A speeding truck drove through a flock of goats, causing the on-the-spot death of the animals, a sources said.

Seeing the gory incident, local villagers gathered at the spot, demanding compensation for the lost goats.