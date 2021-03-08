Over 100 Cattle Rescued In Odisha’s Balasore, 6 Held

Balasore: More than 100 cattle were rescued in Balasore district on Monday when the animals were allegedly being smuggled.

According to reports, Sergarh Police Outpost in-charge reportedly intercepted two cattle-laden containers near Sergarh toll gate after receiving reliable information about the illegal activity.

Over 100 cattle were rescued from the containers and sent to Nilagiri. Six persons including the drivers of the containers have been detained by Khantapada Police.