Over 10 Killed After Bus Falls Into Gorge In Himachal’s Kullu

Kullu: At least 16 people, including school children, were killed when a private bus fell into a deep gorge in Sainj valley of Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu early on Monday morning.

According to reports, the incident occurred near Jangla area of Sainj valley on Neoli-Shansher road of Kullu district.

Soon after the incident, rescue teams rushed to the spot and the injured were shifted to local hospitals.

More details awaited.