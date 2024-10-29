Cuttack: At least ten female students were injured today when a passenger bus collided with a private school bus at Khannagar Square in Cuttack district on Tuesday morning.

As per reports, the bus, carrying students from Shakti Junior College, was struck by a passenger bus, resulting in injuries to those on board. Approximately ten girls were injured, with four sustaining serious injuries and promptly rescued by locals.

In the chaos, the driver of the passenger bus attempted to escape but was detained by onlookers.

It is reported that the driver was intoxicated and unable to walk properly.

Eyewitnesses recounting the event mentioned that they were drawn to the scene by a loud noise and discovered the passenger bus had collided with the school bus. Upon hearing cries for help from the students, they intervened. They also noticed the driver attempting to flee and managed to apprehend him after a pursuit.