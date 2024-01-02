Over 10 Dead As 155 Earthquakes Jolt Japan In A Day

On New Year’s Day, western Japan experienced 155 earthquakes, with the strongest one being of magnitude 7.6, leading to a top-level tsunami alert.

Local media reports suggest that at least 13 people died in Ishikawa Prefecture due to the earthquake. Japan has been hit by over 155 earthquakes since Monday, with a magnitude of 6 or more, according to the Japan Meteorological Office.

The tremors have caused cracks in roads, knocked out power from thousands of households, and left residents scared. In response, thousands of army personnel, firefighters, and police officers have been dispatched to the worst-hit areas.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held an emergency disaster meeting and stated that the search and rescue of those affected by the quake is a battle against time. Rail services and flights have been halted to carry out the rescue operation.