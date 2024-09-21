Boudh: The Manamunda Police have seized 1 quintal and 22 kg of ganja from a suspected Tata Ace vehicle parked near Gabjore in Boudh district.

According to the information, the suspected Tata Ace vehicle with a broken front glass was found parked near the Jatar field in Gabjore under ​​Manamunda police station limits on Wednesday. Blood stains were seen on the car, also a blood-stained pant was found inside the vehicle. The police seized the vehicle yesterday and brought it to Manamunda police station.

During the inspection, the police found that a chamber under the trunk of the vehicle had a huge ganja. Afterwards, in the presence of Kantamal Tehsildar and Executive Magistrate Swetapadma Joshi, the secret chamber under the trunk was opened and contraband was seized. The police informed that it weighed 1 quintal and 22 kg.

In this regard, a case under the NDPS Act was registered in the Manamunda police station, informed the IIC Ram Kumar Murmu, who is investigating the case. The investigation is underway.